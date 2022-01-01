Go
Toast

Positive Pie - Plainfield

Hand Tossed NY/VT style pizza & so much more!

69 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Family Size Pizza$19.00
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
10" Personal Pizza$12.00
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
Wings$15.50
Double Cooked Chicken Wings.
Served w/ your Favorite Specialty Sauces.
GF
Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved Ribeye
Peppers, Onions, Cabot Cheddar & A1 Aioli
Served on House Baked Roll
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Aged Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Croutons, Lemon Wedge & House Caesar Dressing.
14" Large Pizza$17.00
3rd Generation Family Recipe, Authentic Hand-Tossed Pizza, Dough and Sauce Made Daily with Mozzarella Cheese
Beet Salad$11.00
Arugula & Mixed Greens, Slow Roasted Beets, Local Chevre(Goat Cheese), Maple Candied Walnuts & Maple Balsamic Dressing.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.00
GF Lightly Tossed in Rice Flour & Deep Fried. Served w/ Sriracha Aioli.
Tap & Grill Burger$15.00
Local Ground Beef cooked to your preference. Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles.
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Marinated & Grilled, or
GF Buttermilk Fried
Served w/ Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles.
See full menu

Location

69 Main Street

Plainfield VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pearl St. Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Meltdown LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Barr Hill

No reviews yet

Maker of Barr Hill Gin, America's most awarded gin, offering a full cocktail bar, tastings, and shopping.
Imagine a place where farmland meets forest, and people live by the land. Where deep woodland aromas mingle with wildflowers in sunlit fields. Where the time is measured by the ebb and flow of frigid winters, muddy springs, balmy summers, and colorful autumns. This is our inspiration, and the heart of our mindful approach to distilling. The land spurs our creativity and serves as a guide on our quest to produce flawless Landcrafted spirits and cocktails. Welcome to Barr Hill. Come in & Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston