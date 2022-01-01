Go
Post 61 Club

Welcome to the Post 61 Club. We have put together a wonderful menu of cooked-to-order items that are sure to please you. We offer amazing appetizers, entrees, and delectable desserts. Post 61 Club is dedicated to using locally sourced foods and making sure our small town providers are growing with us. We offer a full service bar and are willing to try just about anything!

103 E Forrest St

Popular Items

Mocha 16 oz$4.75
Caramel Macchiato 20 oz$5.25
Cafe Latte 20 oz$4.50
Espresso and your dairy option steamed
White Chocolate Latte 16 oz$4.75
White Chocolate Latte 20 Oz$5.25
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz$4.75
Mocha 20 oz$5.25
Location

103 E Forrest St

Sutton NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
