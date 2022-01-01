Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Post Falls restaurants you'll love

Go
Post Falls restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Post Falls

Must-try Post Falls restaurants

The Old European Restaurant image

 

The Old European Restaurant

1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue, Post Falls

Avg 4.5 (207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monte Cristo$12.75
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Hot Cakes$9.75
Made from scratch with real buttermilk and eggs!
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$7.55
Our thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
More about The Old European Restaurant
Up North Distillery image

 

Up North Distillery

846 North Boulder Court, Post Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Up North Distillery
The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar image

 

The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar

324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden

No reviews yet
More about The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar
Main pic

 

Gathered

830 N spokane street #3, Post Falls

No reviews yet
More about Gathered
Banner pic

 

Hayden Ranch Steakhouse

9021 N Government Way, Post Falls

No reviews yet
More about Hayden Ranch Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Big Bear Deli and Brews

700 E 8th Ave, Post Fallls

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Big Bear Deli and Brews
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sawmill Grille & Spirits

302 N Spokane St, Post Falls

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)
More about Sawmill Grille & Spirits
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River City Lanes

965 W Seltice Way, Post Falls

Avg 4.4 (930 reviews)
More about River City Lanes
Map

More near Post Falls to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston