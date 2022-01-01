Post Falls restaurants you'll love
Must-try Post Falls restaurants
More about The Old European Restaurant
The Old European Restaurant
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue, Post Falls
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$12.75
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
|Stack of 3 Buttermilk Hot Cakes
|$9.75
Made from scratch with real buttermilk and eggs!
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.55
Our thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
More about Gathered
Gathered
830 N spokane street #3, Post Falls
More about Hayden Ranch Steakhouse
Hayden Ranch Steakhouse
9021 N Government Way, Post Falls
More about Big Bear Deli and Brews
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Big Bear Deli and Brews
700 E 8th Ave, Post Fallls
More about Sawmill Grille & Spirits
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
302 N Spokane St, Post Falls
More about River City Lanes
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
River City Lanes
965 W Seltice Way, Post Falls