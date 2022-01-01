Go
Post Office Pies

PIZZA

209 41st St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2832 reviews)

Popular Items

9" Pepperoni$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Aged Mozzarella
12" Supreme$25.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion. Mushroom, Olives, Green Bell Pepper
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Side of Marinara
Full Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Ranch$0.75
12" Cheese$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Aged Mozzarella, Parmesan
12" Margherita$19.00
Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil
12" Pepperoni$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Aged Mozzarella
12" Swine$22.00
Meat Sauce, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Aged Mozzarella
12" Saws BBQ$20.00
Saw’s Red BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pork, Red Onions, Aged Mozzarella & Alabama White Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

209 41st St

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

