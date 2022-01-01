Go
Postbellum

Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021.
Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.

1323 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)

Blondie$9.00
salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
SD Ketchup
SD Ranch$1.00
Pasta$18.00
forest mushrooms, wintersquash, toasted pepitas, truffle oil [GF, VO]
Cheese Board$14.00
daily selection of 3 cheeses, house-made jam, bourbon candied pecans, & house bread [GFO]
Postbellum Punch$9.00
rhum barbancourt, gran marnier, raspberry & peach liqueur, pineapple juice
SD Garlic Aioli$1.00
Blackened Shrimp$22.00
pimento cheese polenta, wilted old tavern greens, cherry tomatoes, sofrito & herbs
Brussels Bleu Cheese$10.00
brussels sprouts with bleu cheese, balsamic, & bourbon candied pecans [GFO, VO]
Beer Burger$14.00
beer glazed onions, beer mustard, bacon, pimento
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1323 W Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
