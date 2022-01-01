Go
Postino Arcadia image
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Postino Arcadia

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

3939 East Campbell Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85018

Nearby restaurants

DO NOT USE

Come in and enjoy!

36 Below

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Where New York Meets the Southwest
At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.

Papi Gordos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

