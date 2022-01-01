My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Where New York Meets the Southwest

At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.

