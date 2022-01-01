Go
Toast

Postino Central

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

5144 North Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)

Popular Items

Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Mixed Greens Salad$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5144 North Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joyride Central

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Huss Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Locally owned by Jeff + Leah Huss; our Uptown neighborhood taproom + kitchen features Local sausages, our Almost Famous Nachos, delicious crispy flatbreads and more! We’re known for our award winning local beers which we’re proud to share our true-to-style beers with craft beer lovers throughout AZ!

Windsor Churn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Federal Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston