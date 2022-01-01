DO NOT USE

Go
Toast

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2639 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuscan Tuna Panini$12.00
Albacore tuna dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar with white cheddar, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
Prisma Sauvignon Blanc (Curbside Pick-Up Only)$15.00
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Crispy Cauliflower$11.00
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Chicken and Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Organic grilled chicken with mozzarella, arugula, red onion, and spicy sun dried tomato mayonnaise.
Skewers$13.00
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Chef's Charcuterie$16.50
Prosciutto, spanish chorizo, salami, truffle burrata, chef's cheese pick, assorted olive, heart of palm, roasted charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread
Half Panini + Half Salad$12.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2639 Main St

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
