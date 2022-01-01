Go
Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street

Popular Items

Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Chef's Charcuterie$15.75
prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, salami, whipped feta, chef's cheese pick, olive, almond hummus, charred artichoke, blistered sweet pepper, crostini, lavash bread
Skewers Snack$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Location

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
