Go
Toast

Postino South Tempe

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

8749 S Rural Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (428 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8749 S Rural Rd

Tempe AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crêpe Bar

No reviews yet

Crêpe Bar, located in Tempe, has brought some of the best and most creative, fast-casual, from scratch cooking into the Phoenix area for over a decade. We’ve developed an entire breakfast and lunch menu devoted to crêpes using seasonal and high quality ingredients.
Always thankful for the excitement and the passion our community shares with us.
Thank you. We look forward to serving you.

RigaTony's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slim Thick Protein & Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston