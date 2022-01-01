Go
Toast

Postino Uptown Park

Come in and enjoy!

1151 Uptown Park Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Skewers Snack$13.25
Grilled petite filet & chicken skewer, sicilian garlic yogurt, olive oil
Vegetarian Panini$13.00
creamy feta, avocado, cashew, cucumber, roasted yellow tomato, olive, mixed greens, tomato, basil
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Caesar Salad$12.25
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
See full menu

Location

1151 Uptown Park Blvd.

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Songkran Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thai cuisine with fresh ingredients!
At Songkran, we value the robust, fresh flavors of traditional Thai cuisine, and deliver extraordinary tastes and textures, whether savory or sweet, in all the dishes we create. We uses fresh ingredients—garlic, shrimp paste, thai chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut, rhizome, —and meld them together to create a sophisticated, subtle elegance in which every element is in perfect balance. We also prepare and grind fresh spices to enhance the clean, light, burst of zest to the food.

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Uptown Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston