Go
Toast

Postino

Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine.
Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Salad$15.00
Arugula, marinated strawberries, shallots, basil whipped ricotta, smoked almonds,
extra virgin olive oil, strawberry balsamic vinegar
Garganelli$32.00
Hand rolled pasta, marinated roasted rabbit, pancetta, shiitake mushrooms, balsamic game jus
Tiramisu$13.00
Espresso soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone filling,
dark chocolate sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana$25.00
Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, parmesan, caesar dressing, baked parmesan crumble
Spaghetti$26.00
Carbonara Style- Pancetta english peas, white wine cream sauce, sheared egg, parmesan
Short Ribs$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
Burrata$22.00
Mozzarella style cheese, artisan salumi, basil, castelvetrano olives, san marzano tomato jam, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic, warm toast
Garlic Bread$12.00
Cheesy garlic bread
Chicken$32.00
Pan roasted half chicken, garlic whipped potatoes, flashed young green beans, crushed pistachios, muddled lemon garlic mint jus
See full menu

Location

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homegrown - Lafayette

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Beit Rima | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs.
If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Pizza Antica

No reviews yet

We combine the centuries-old traditions of Italian cooking with California’s fresh, artisanal ingredients, creating a unique style of pizzeria in a class of its own.

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing.
Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston