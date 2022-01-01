Go
Posto 31

Passion on a Plate!

1017 E. 31st St.

Popular Items

Gnocchetti Sardi$19.00
Roasted Mushroom, Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Herbed Breadcrumb, Marsala
16" Pizza$19.00
Limone$22.00
Airline chicken breast, pan-seared. Served with grilled seasonal veggies, whipped grana Padano mashed potatoes, and a bright fresh lemon sauce.
Soup$6.00
Cream of Chicken Risotto
Rigatoni$18.00
Fresh rigatoni noodles prepared with crumbled sausage, chili flake, cherry tomato, and vodka cream sauce.
Gnocchi$23.00
Perfect gnocchi, braised short ribs, mirepoix, au jus. A Posto 31 Classic!
Simple Salad$8.00
Revel Farms Romaine, Mighty Vine Tomato, House Italian Vin, Parm Snow
Bolognese$18.00
Fresh Mafaldine Pasta, 8-hour Prime Beef and Pork Bolognese, Parmesan
Burger$15.00
Two 21-Day Dry Aged CDK Ranch beef patties, diced onions, pickles, cheese, shredded lettuce, and garlic aioli. And fries of course!
Brussels$13.00
Posto's infamous crispy brussels! Artichoke, balsamic, Calabrian chili honey.
Location

1017 E. 31st St.

LaGrange Park IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
