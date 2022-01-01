Potomac bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Potomac
More about Colada Shop
SANDWICHES
Colada Shop
7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
|Popular items
|Colada Shop Cuban
|$12.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
|Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
|Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
mojo pork, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac
|Popular items
|Guacamole with Chips.
|$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
|Birria Tacos.
|$9.00
SLOW COOKED SHORT RIB | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Quincy's Potomac
Quincy's Potomac
1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac
|Popular items
|Giant Pretzel with Queso and Beer Cheese
|$12.99
Our Signature Queso served with your choice of Soft Pretzel
Sticks or Tri-Color Tortilla Chips
|20pc Wings
|$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
|Cheese Steak
|$14.99
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato,
and Mayo. on a Sub Roll