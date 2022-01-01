Potomac bars & lounges you'll love

Colada Shop image

SANDWICHES

Colada Shop

7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Colada Shop Cuban$12.95
ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, mustard, pickles, cilantro aioli, cuban bread
Café Con Leche
espresso, steamed milk, sweet cuban crema
Mojo Pork Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
mojo pork, fresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
More about Colada Shop
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole with Chips.$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Birria Tacos.$9.00
SLOW COOKED SHORT RIB | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Restaurant banner

 

Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Giant Pretzel with Queso and Beer Cheese$12.99
Our Signature Queso served with your choice of Soft Pretzel
Sticks or Tri-Color Tortilla Chips
20pc Wings$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
Cheese Steak$14.99
Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato,
and Mayo. on a Sub Roll
More about Quincy's Potomac

