Caesar salad in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Toast

Potomac restaurants that serve caesar salad

Colada Shop image

SANDWICHES

Colada Shop

7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Havana Caesar Salad$14.75
romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
More about Colada Shop
Attman's Potomac Deli image

 

Attman's Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with grated parmesan, homemade croutons, and our special Ceasar dressing
More about Attman's Potomac Deli
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad.$10.00
BABY KALE | SHAVED PARMESAN | TORTILLA STRIPS
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Item pic

 

Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$5.99
Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Creamy Caesar
dressing, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan
More about Quincy's Potomac

