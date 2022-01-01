Caesar salad in Potomac
Colada Shop
7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
|Havana Caesar Salad
|$14.75
romaine, spring mix, mojo chicken paillard, manchego cheese, cuban bread croutons, house caesar dressing
Attman's Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
|Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with grated parmesan, homemade croutons, and our special Ceasar dressing
Gringos and Mariachis
12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac
|Kale Caesar Salad.
|$10.00
BABY KALE | SHAVED PARMESAN | TORTILLA STRIPS