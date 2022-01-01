Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Colada Shop image

SANDWICHES

Colada Shop

7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Chicken Wrap$12.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
More about Colada Shop
Attman's Potomac Deli image

 

Attman's Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Grilled chicken wrap breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing. Served on your choice of wrap. Includes signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a pickle.
More about Attman's Potomac Deli
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan
Cheese, rolled in a Flour Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato,
and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese in a Flour Tortilla
More about Quincy's Potomac

