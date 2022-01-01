Chicken wraps in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
Colada Shop
7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
|Mango Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
mango chicken, spinach, carrots, pickled onions, swiss cheese
Attman's Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled chicken wrap breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing. Served on your choice of wrap. Includes signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a pickle.
Quincy's Potomac
1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan
Cheese, rolled in a Flour Tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato,
and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese in a Flour Tortilla