Chili in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve chili
Hunter's Bar and Grill
10123 River Road, Potomac
|HUNTER'S CHILI
|$13.00
black angus ground beef | kidney beans | chili-spiced tomato | red onion & cheddar garnish (GF)
Quincy's Potomac - 1093 Seven Locks Road
1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac
|Quincy's Chili Cup
|$5.99
Our Blend of Ground Beef, Beans, Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes,
Slowly Simmered in our House Spices Topped with Cheddar Jack
Cheese and Scallions
|Quincy's Chili Bowl
|$8.99
Our Blend of Ground Beef, Beans, Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes,
Slowly Simmered in our House Spices Topped with Cheddar Jack
Cheese and Scallions