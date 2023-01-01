Italian subs in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Attman's Potomac Deli
Attman's Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
|High Street Italian Hoagie
|$0.00
Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar on an Italian Hoagie Roll. Hot Peppers on request
More about Capo Deli - 7731 Tuckerman Lane
Capo Deli - 7731 Tuckerman Lane
7731 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
|Italian Combo Sub- Large
|$14.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Italian Combo Sub- Small
|$11.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Italian Beef Sub- Large
|$15.99
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese