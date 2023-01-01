Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve italian subs

Attman's Potomac Deli image

 

Attman's Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

TakeoutDelivery
High Street Italian Hoagie$0.00
Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Pepperoni, and Provolone Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar on an Italian Hoagie Roll. Hot Peppers on request
Capo Deli - 7731 Tuckerman Lane

7731 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

TakeoutDelivery
Italian Combo Sub- Large$14.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Combo Sub- Small$11.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Italian Beef Sub- Large$15.99
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
