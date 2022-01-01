Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES

Colada Shop

7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mojito Salmon Tostada$12.75
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
Salmon Citrus Salad$14.75
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
More about Colada Shop
Attman's Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Herb Crust Salmon$20.99
Kippered Salmon
Kippered Salmon Platter$20.99
Kippered (baked and smoked) Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
More about Attman's Potomac Deli
Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soy Ginger Salmon$27.99
Generous 8oz Glazed Salmon on Top of Creamy Risotto, Served with Vegetables
More about Quincy's Potomac

