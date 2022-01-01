Salmon in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES
Colada Shop
7993 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac
|Mojito Salmon Tostada
|$12.75
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon & microgreens
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$14.75
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hearts of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
Attman's Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
|NEW! Herb Crust Salmon
|$20.99
|Kippered Salmon
|Kippered Salmon Platter
|$20.99
Kippered (baked and smoked) Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.