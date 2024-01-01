Shrimp tacos in Potomac
Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac
12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac
|Honey Glazed Shrimp Tacos.
|$12.00
HONEY-HABANERO GLAZE | CUCUMBER-AVOCADO SALAD | BLUE CORN TORTILLAS
|Shrimp Tempura Tacos *SPECIAL*
|$11.00
Lightly battered fried shrimp topped with a pineapple-mango relish, red cabbage slaw, tomatillo-chipotle salsa and served on homemade corn tortillas
|Guajillo Shrimp Tacos.
|$12.00
GRILLED GUAJILLO SHRIMP | CABBAGE SLAW| ONIONS | CILANTRO | QUESO FRESCO