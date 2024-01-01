Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Potomac

Go
Potomac restaurants
Toast

Potomac restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac

12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Glazed Shrimp Tacos.$12.00
HONEY-HABANERO GLAZE | CUCUMBER-AVOCADO SALAD | BLUE CORN TORTILLAS
Shrimp Tempura Tacos *SPECIAL*$11.00
Lightly battered fried shrimp topped with a pineapple-mango relish, red cabbage slaw, tomatillo-chipotle salsa and served on homemade corn tortillas
Guajillo Shrimp Tacos.$12.00
GRILLED GUAJILLO SHRIMP | CABBAGE SLAW| ONIONS | CILANTRO | QUESO FRESCO
More about Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac
Consumer pic

 

Hunter's Bar and Grill

10123 River Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
corn tortillas | chipotle aioli | mango salsa | cabbage slaw (GF)
More about Hunter's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Potomac

Fajitas

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Chili

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Cookies

Map

More near Potomac to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston