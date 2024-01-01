Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve tacos

Hunter's Bar and Grill

10123 River Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$13.00
Delicate white fish on corn tortillas with, chipotle sauce, mango salsa and cabbage slaw (GF)
More about Hunter's Bar and Grill
Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac

12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado a la Parrilla Tacos.$12.00
BLACKENED SEASONAL FISH | PICO DE GALLO | CABBAGE SLAW | TOMATILLO CHIPOTLE(HOT) or AVOCADO SALSA(MED)
Carnitas Tacos.$10.00
BRAISED PORK | PICO DE GALLO | AVOCADO SALSA | *Meat prepared with gluten & dairy ingredients*
Lengua Tacos.$11.00
BRAISED BEEF TONGUE | SALSA ARBOL | ONIONS | CILANTRO
More about Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac

