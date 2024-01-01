Tacos in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve tacos
Hunter's Bar and Grill
10123 River Road, Potomac
|FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Delicate white fish on corn tortillas with, chipotle sauce, mango salsa and cabbage slaw (GF)
Gringos & Mariachis - Park Potomac
12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac
|Pescado a la Parrilla Tacos.
|$12.00
BLACKENED SEASONAL FISH | PICO DE GALLO | CABBAGE SLAW | TOMATILLO CHIPOTLE(HOT) or AVOCADO SALSA(MED)
|Carnitas Tacos.
|$10.00
BRAISED PORK | PICO DE GALLO | AVOCADO SALSA | *Meat prepared with gluten & dairy ingredients*
|Lengua Tacos.
|$11.00
BRAISED BEEF TONGUE | SALSA ARBOL | ONIONS | CILANTRO