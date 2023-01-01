Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Attman's Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Meat Tuna Salad$0.00
Lowfat Tuna Salad$0.00
White Meat Tuna Salad$8.99
Served on your choice of bread. Includes signature homemade Idaho potato chips and a pickle.
More about Attman's Potomac Deli
Item pic

 

Capo Deli - 7731 Tuckerman Lane

7731 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$8.00
Tuna Salad Sub- Large$14.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Tuna Salad Sub- Small$11.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
More about Capo Deli - 7731 Tuckerman Lane

