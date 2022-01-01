Potomac Tiki Club
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1 Marina Drive
Alexandria, VA 22314
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1 Marina Drive, Alexandria VA 22314
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria
We offer delicious, fresh food served with our signature style to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax. Our team meets every catering need, ranging from daily breakfast & lunch deliveries to large scale conferences and holiday parties. Our menu can easily be tailored to accommodate all special dietary needs.
Rose N' Boar - Meal Prep
Custom Meal Prep for Pick Up from Local CrossFit Gyms
Brewski's Barkhaus
Come in and enjoy!