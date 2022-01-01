Go
By mixing the familiar with the unfamiliar, we produce a taste like NO Other!
Come to find out why our slogan is:
It’s Nutritious. It’s Delicious!

Samosas Platter$16.99
6 Pieces of Samosas with 3 different fflavours (2 Falafel Samosas, 2 Black Lentils with Veggies, and 2 Spinach with Red onions) with 3 different Sauces (Red Bell Pepper Sauce, Tahini Sauce and Egyptian Tzatziki), and a side of Salata Baladi.
Lentil Soup$8.49
our famous red lentils soup with vermicelli pasta and topped with fried onions
Just a Platter$16.99
Cauliflower Shawarma
Taamia
Salata Baladi
Charred Baba Ganoush
Hummus
Pickled Eggplant
Pita Bread
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Fried sweet potato with spices. Vegan. Fried in Peanut Oil
Taamia$8.99
Egyptian falafel served in pita bread with split fava beans, herb mix, tahini, salata baladi and arugula
Koshari$12.99
Rice, lentils, elbow pasta, chickpeas, tomato sauce and fried onions.
Cauliflower Shawarma Salad$8.99
Egyptian Fries$7.99
French fries spiced with Egyptian Doqqa. Vegan, gluten free and includes NUTS (ALMOND AND SESAME SEEDS) Fried in Peanut Oil
Cauliflower Shawarma$9.49
Crispy cauliflower tossed in shawarma spices served in pita bread with tahini or spicy tahini dressing, salata baladi and arugula
Falafel Samosas$7.99
Crispy dough stuffed with our famous falafel batter and harissa, drizzled with roasted red bell pepper sauce! (Spicy)
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1745 S Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
