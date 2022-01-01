Go
  • Persephone Restaurant

Fine Dining / Seasonal Fare

7945 Soquel Dr • $$$

Avg 4.6 (893 reviews)

Popular Items

House Made Fudge Brownie$5.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine and house made croutons with a house made Caesar dressing.
Mixed Green Salad$14.00
Seasonal Mixed Green Salad tossed in our housemade honey-Dijon vinaigrette.(Gluten Free)
Tortiglioni Bolognese$30.00
Tortiglioni noodles tossed in our house made hearty meat sauce.
The Italiano Sandwich$14.00
Mortadella, salami, provolone, arugula dressed in balsamic vinaigrette, pickled onions and Calabrian chili mayonesa on house made ciabatta.
Truffled Tortiglioni in Cheese Sauce$32.00
Pork Belly$14.00
Sliced pork belly, heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens, house made mayo, and balsamic glaze.
Burrata with Beets and Arugula$19.00
Burrata served with beets, arugula, fig vin cotto, hazelnuts and Wild Poppies Olio Nuovo.
Braised Short Rib$42.00
Braised beef short rib served with farro, braised kale, oyster mushrooms, fried
shallots and marsala sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7945 Soquel Dr

Aptos CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
