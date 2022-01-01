Pottstown restaurants you'll love
More about The Blue Elephant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown
|Popular items
|California
|$6.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
wok stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts, fried tofu
|High Street Roll
|$11.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce
More about oori
oori
2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown
|Popular items
|Fried Togarashi Cauliflower
|$9.00
Spicy lemon aioli, crispy shallots, shishito peppers
|Spicy Fried Chicken Ramen
|$16.00
Chicken broth, noodles, fried chicken, paprika, pepper paste, honey butter, red bell pepper, miso, and scallion.
|12 Wings (gf)
|$16.00
A dozen crispy wings perfect with one or two sauces or dry rubs.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Popular items
|Kielbasa Pizza
|$12.26
BBQ sauce, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions with locally made kielbasa.
|Cheese Burger Pizza
|$12.97
Ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce & pickles
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.50
3 Cheese blend, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.70
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce.
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$13.50
Breaded & fried Chicken Tenders served with our thick-cut steak fries.
Choose from BBQ, Honey Mustard, Texas Petal or Ranch.
|24 Wings
|$25.92
24 of "Da Best Wings".
Teeny Tiny? Yes!
Best-Tasting? Yes!
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery.
More about Greek Brothers Taverna
Greek Brothers Taverna
50 Glocker Way, North Coventry
|Popular items
|Soup of the Day
|$4.95
Avgolemono. A Traditional Greek Chicken and Rice Soup
|Chicken Souvlaki Entree
|$15.95
2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce
|LG Greek Salad
|$11.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side