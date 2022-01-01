Pottstown restaurants you'll love

Go
Pottstown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pottstown

Pottstown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Pottstown restaurants

The Blue Elephant - OLD VERSION image

 

The Blue Elephant - OLD VERSION

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
jumbo lump crab, ginger, eggs, carrots, onions, scallions, garlic soy or traditional basil sauce
Rock Shrimp$12.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy aioli
Pad Thai$14.00
rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, vegetables, tamarind, bean sprouts
More about The Blue Elephant - OLD VERSION
The Blue Elephant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California$6.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Pad Thai$15.00
wok stir fried rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts, fried tofu
High Street Roll$11.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce
More about The Blue Elephant
oori image

 

oori

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Togarashi Cauliflower$9.00
Spicy lemon aioli, crispy shallots, shishito peppers
Spicy Fried Chicken Ramen$16.00
Chicken broth, noodles, fried chicken, paprika, pepper paste, honey butter, red bell pepper, miso, and scallion.
12 Wings (gf)$16.00
A dozen crispy wings perfect with one or two sauces or dry rubs.
More about oori
Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kielbasa Pizza$12.26
BBQ sauce, 3 cheese blend, caramelized onions with locally made kielbasa.
Cheese Burger Pizza$12.97
Ground beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce & pickles
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.50
3 Cheese blend, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Ice House Steaks & Pizza image

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.70
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner$13.50
Breaded & fried Chicken Tenders served with our thick-cut steak fries.
Choose from BBQ, Honey Mustard, Texas Petal or Ranch.
24 Wings$25.92
24 of "Da Best Wings".
Teeny Tiny? Yes!
Best-Tasting? Yes!
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery.
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Greek Brothers Taverna image

 

Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup of the Day$4.95
Avgolemono. A Traditional Greek Chicken and Rice Soup
Chicken Souvlaki Entree$15.95
2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce
LG Greek Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
More about Greek Brothers Taverna
Big Phil's Bar & Grill image

 

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pottstown

Pad Thai

Crab Fried Rice

Dumplings

Cheese Pizza

Fried Rice

Drunken Noodles

Map

More near Pottstown to explore

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston