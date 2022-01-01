Bacon cheeseburgers in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown
|Bacon N Bleu Burger
|$16.00
6oz. patty with hand-cut bacon, munster cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, sautéed onions, and bleu cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.75
Two all beef 4 oz. burgers with the cheese of your choice, and two slices of our hand-cut bacon, served on a buttered & toasted Brioche bun. Our burgers are hand-formed in house daily and are always fresh; never frozen.