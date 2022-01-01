Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.50
3 Cheese blend, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.95
Made with chicken steak & mozzarella, and drizzled with our signature Mild Wing Sauce & blue cheese. Finished pizza is sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. 16" pie, cut into 8 slices.
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

