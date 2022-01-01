Buffalo chicken pizza in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.50
3 Cheese blend, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
Made with chicken steak & mozzarella, and drizzled with our signature Mild Wing Sauce & blue cheese. Finished pizza is sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. 16" pie, cut into 8 slices.
