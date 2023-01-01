Buffalo chicken wraps in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.85
Pulled Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Mayo, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato With Your Choice of 2 Sides
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast slices with our mild wing sauce, spicy pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and house-made bleu cheese dressing on your choice of a plain or spinach tortilla.