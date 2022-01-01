Caesar salad in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve caesar salad
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Caesar Salad
|$5.66
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons all tossed in Caesar dressing.
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.70
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, our creamy Caesar dressing & our exceptionally delicious fresh-baked croutons.
Top with Marinated Chilled Chicken Breast (pictured) or Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.90
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, our creamy Caesar dressing & our exceptionally delicious fresh-baked croutons.
(Pictured here with our house-prepped chicken breast meat.)
Top with Marinated Chilled Chicken Breast or Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders.
(Pictured with Marinated Chicken)