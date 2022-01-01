Caesar salad in Pottstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.66
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons all tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.70
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, our creamy Caesar dressing & our exceptionally delicious fresh-baked croutons.
Top with Marinated Chilled Chicken Breast (pictured) or Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders.
Caesar Salad$9.90
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, our creamy Caesar dressing & our exceptionally delicious fresh-baked croutons.
(Pictured here with our house-prepped chicken breast meat.)
Top with Marinated Chilled Chicken Breast or Breaded & Fried Chicken Tenders.
(Pictured with Marinated Chicken)
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

