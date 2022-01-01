Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve cake

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
Brown Butter Cake$12.00
thai tea almond crunch, red bean paste, housemade vanilla bean ice cream
Triple Choc. Cake$12.00
3 layers, dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, white chocolate, chocolate crumble
More about The Blue Elephant
Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Potato Cake$3.29
Funnel Cake Fries- Powdered Sugar$6.80
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
Walnut cake$7.95
Karidopita. A Walnut Cake in Honey Syrup
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

