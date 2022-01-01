Cake in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve cake
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown
|Brown Butter Cake
|$12.00
thai tea almond crunch, red bean paste, housemade vanilla bean ice cream
|Triple Choc. Cake
|$12.00
3 layers, dark chocolate, chocolate mousse, white chocolate, chocolate crumble
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Potato Cake
|$3.29
|Funnel Cake Fries- Powdered Sugar
|$6.80