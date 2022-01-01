Chicken pizza in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Chicken Caprese Pizza
|$12.74
Chicken, Garlic Oil, 50/50, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.50
3 Cheese blend, bleu cheese crumbles, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$12.97
Creamy garlic parmesan, 3 cheese blend, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch drizzle
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
Made with chicken steak & mozzarella, and drizzled with our signature Mild Wing Sauce & blue cheese. Finished pizza is sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. 16" pie, cut into 8 slices.
|BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions Pizza
|$19.95
Made with chicken breast meat and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with BBQ Sauce. Finished pizza is sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. 16" pie, cut into 8 slices.