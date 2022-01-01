Chicken sandwiches in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown
|Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy gochujang marinated chicken, brioche bun, kimchi slaw, pickles
oori
2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy double fried chicken thigh, purple cabbage broccoli slaw, fermented chile garlic honey, toasted roll, togarashi fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
crispy double fried chicken thigh, chili crunch, bibb lettuce, housemade pickles, toasted roll, togarashi fries
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, toasted roll, salt and pepper fries
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Pulled chicken on a kaiser roll with your choice of our signature sauces, and 2 sides
|Chicken Florentine Sandwich
|$10.38
Pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, wilted spinach, provolone cheese, basil pesto mayo & 2 sides.
|Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.43
Pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles on a kaiser roll with your choice of 2 sides
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.20
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, Ice House homemade salsa, pickled jalapenos, tortilla chips to add that crunch, and homemade southwest zesty ranch. Unbelievably juicy! Created by our penguin Dylan. No substitutions please:)
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$9.20
Three breaded & fried chicken tenders with mayo, lettuce & tomato, on a toasted Brioche bun.