Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pottstown

Go
Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy gochujang marinated chicken, brioche bun, kimchi slaw, pickles
More about The Blue Elephant
oori image

 

oori

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy double fried chicken thigh, purple cabbage broccoli slaw, fermented chile garlic honey, toasted roll, togarashi fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy double fried chicken thigh, chili crunch, bibb lettuce, housemade pickles, toasted roll, togarashi fries
Kids Chicken Sandwich$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, toasted roll, salt and pepper fries
More about oori
Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Pulled chicken on a kaiser roll with your choice of our signature sauces, and 2 sides
Chicken Florentine Sandwich$10.38
Pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, wilted spinach, provolone cheese, basil pesto mayo & 2 sides.
Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.43
Pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles on a kaiser roll with your choice of 2 sides
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.20
Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, Ice House homemade salsa, pickled jalapenos, tortilla chips to add that crunch, and homemade southwest zesty ranch. Unbelievably juicy! Created by our penguin Dylan. No substitutions please:)
Chicken Tender Sandwich$9.20
Three breaded & fried chicken tenders with mayo, lettuce & tomato, on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Greek Brothers Taverna image

 

Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Yeero.
Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Pottstown

Pad Thai

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Pizza

Mussels

Pies

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Map

More near Pottstown to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston