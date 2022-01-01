Chicken wraps in Pottstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.43
Chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & 2 sides.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.50
Chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing on your choice of wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Our popular homemade Chicken Salad served with lettuce & tomato on your choice of wrap. Pictured on a tomato tortilla
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

