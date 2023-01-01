Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve cucumber salad

oori image

 

Oori

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Cucumber Salad$9.00
pickled edamame, cucumber, carrot, crispy gochugaru chickpeas, ginger miso dressing
*vegetarian, gluten free*
More about Oori
Consumer pic

 

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$5.50
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill

