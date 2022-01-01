Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Pottstown

Go
Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.49
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncinis, and served with a side of Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Greek Brothers Taverna image

 

Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Greek Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
SM Greek Salad$7.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Pottstown

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Hummus

Stromboli

Mussels

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Pottstown to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston