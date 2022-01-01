Greek salad in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve greek salad
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Greek Salad
|$8.49
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncinis, and served with a side of Red Wine Vinaigrette
Greek Brothers Taverna
50 Glocker Way, North Coventry
|LG Greek Salad
|$11.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
|SM Greek Salad
|$7.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side