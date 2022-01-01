Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.50
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
A twist on our classic grilled chicken sandwich... A juicy grilled chicken breast coated in a mixture of barbecue sauce and sweet chili sauce. It comes on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and 2 pieces of crispy bacon. A little bit of sweet and a little bit of spicy.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.25
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

