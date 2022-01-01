Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve italian subs

Italian Hoagie image

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Hoagie$13.25
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa salami, & imported ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano & oil on a fresh Conshohoken roll. (pictured with optional hat and sweet peppers)
Italian Hoagie$13.25
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa salami, & imported ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano & oil on a fresh Conshohoken roll. (pictured with optional hot and sweet peppers)
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Tony Joe's House of Great Eats image

 

Tony Joe's House of Great Eats

1161 Ridge Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Italian Hoagie$12.50
More about Tony Joe's House of Great Eats

