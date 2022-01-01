Italian subs in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Italian Hoagie
|$13.25
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa salami, & imported ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano & oil on a fresh Conshohoken roll. (pictured with optional hat and sweet peppers)
|Italian Hoagie
|$13.25
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa salami, & imported ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano & oil on a fresh Conshohoken roll. (pictured with optional hot and sweet peppers)
More about Tony Joe's House of Great Eats
Tony Joe's House of Great Eats
1161 Ridge Road, Pottstown
|Italian Hoagie
|$12.50