Lobsters in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve lobsters

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Lobster Fettuccine$32.00
lobster, handmade fettuccine pasta, white wine, thai green curry coconut cream sauce
More about The Blue Elephant
Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
Another pasta treat from our neighbors at Positively Pasta. Big, fresh ravs stuffed with lobster. Add Chef Lloyd's cream blush sauce and a nice hunka garlic bread for a luxurious meal.
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli Pink 8$27.95
Ravioli Stuffed with lobster in a house pink sauce
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

