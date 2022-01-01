Lobsters in Pottstown
More about The Blue Elephant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown
|Green Curry Lobster Fettuccine
|$32.00
lobster, handmade fettuccine pasta, white wine, thai green curry coconut cream sauce
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown
|Lobster Ravioli
|$27.00
Another pasta treat from our neighbors at Positively Pasta. Big, fresh ravs stuffed with lobster. Add Chef Lloyd's cream blush sauce and a nice hunka garlic bread for a luxurious meal.