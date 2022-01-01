Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Top Nachos$16.50
Crispy house cooked nacho chips with a collection of house prepared accompaniments: pico de gallo, salsa verde, pickled red onion. Served with pickled jalapeños, monterey & pepperjack cheeses plus sour cream. Topped with fresh peppery arugula. A Customer AND Staff Favorite!
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.43
Jalapeno cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Add chicken or sriracha pork +$3.50
More about Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room

