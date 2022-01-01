Nachos in Pottstown
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown
|Top Nachos
|$16.50
Crispy house cooked nacho chips with a collection of house prepared accompaniments: pico de gallo, salsa verde, pickled red onion. Served with pickled jalapeños, monterey & pepperjack cheeses plus sour cream. Topped with fresh peppery arugula. A Customer AND Staff Favorite!
Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Nachos
|$9.43
Jalapeno cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Add chicken or sriracha pork +$3.50