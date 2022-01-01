Pizza steak in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve pizza steak
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Cheese Steak Hoagie Pizza
|$13.21
3 Cheese Blend, Shaved Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo and Ketchup
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Pizza Steak
|$13.25
Provolone cheese, pizza sauce, & a sprinkling of oregano on a fresh-baked Conshohocken roll.
