Pizza steak in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve pizza steak

Sly Fox Brewing Company image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Steak Hoagie Pizza$13.21
3 Cheese Blend, Shaved Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo and Ketchup
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Steak$13.25
Provolone cheese, pizza sauce, & a sprinkling of oregano on a fresh-baked Conshohocken roll.
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

