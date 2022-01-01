Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Pottstown

Go
Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Poke Bowl$17.00
sushi rice, cucumber, scallion, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, tobiko, fried onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai sauce
Salmon Teriyaki$25.00
sautéed bok choy, roasted carrots, steamed white rice
Salmon Avocado$8.00
More about The Blue Elephant
oori image

 

oori

2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown

Avg 4.9 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Blackened Salmon$22.00
Korean inspired blackened salmon with ginger cabbage slaw, rice, bok choy and sweet chili glaze
More about oori
Greek Brothers Taverna image

 

Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Grilled$27.95
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Pottstown

Cake

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chili

Pad Thai

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Pottstown to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston