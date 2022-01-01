Salmon in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Blue Elephant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street Suite 110, Pottstown
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$17.00
sushi rice, cucumber, scallion, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, tobiko, fried onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai sauce
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.00
sautéed bok choy, roasted carrots, steamed white rice
|Salmon Avocado
|$8.00
More about oori
oori
2228 POTTSTOWN PIKE, Pottstown
|Korean Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
Korean inspired blackened salmon with ginger cabbage slaw, rice, bok choy and sweet chili glaze