Scallops in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Big Phil's Bar & Grill

351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sea Scallops$36.00
Five U-10* sea scallops, lightly seared and served atop fresh cut fettuccine made by our neighbors at Positively Pasta, with a white wine citrus sauce and cremini mushrooms. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with a generous slice of toasted garlic bread made from Saint Peter's Bakery baguettes.
*"U-10" means there are 10 scallops to a pound, so this is a 1/2 pound serving. Supplied by Adelphia Seafood out of Reading, these beauties are dry scallops. Natural scallops have a slightly tan, or "vanilla"-color. Dry scallops are superior for the following reasons: For searing purposes, dry scallops caramelize beautifully! Dry scallops taste sweet & natural, where "wet" scallops can sometimes have a washed-out, or even slightly "soapy" or bitter flavor.
More about Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Greek Brothers Taverna image

 

Greek Brothers Taverna

50 Glocker Way, North Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops Entree 7$24.95
Grilled. Fresh Dry Sea Scallops from the Northeastern USA served with Rice and Broccoli
Scallops Ala Greco 7$24.95
Grilled Sea Scallops over linguine with Greek Olive Oil,garlic and Feta cheese
More about Greek Brothers Taverna

