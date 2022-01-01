Scallops in Pottstown

Five U-10* sea scallops, lightly seared and served atop fresh cut fettuccine made by our neighbors at Positively Pasta, with a white wine citrus sauce and cremini mushrooms. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with a generous slice of toasted garlic bread made from Saint Peter's Bakery baguettes.

*"U-10" means there are 10 scallops to a pound, so this is a 1/2 pound serving. Supplied by Adelphia Seafood out of Reading, these beauties are dry scallops. Natural scallops have a slightly tan, or "vanilla"-color. Dry scallops are superior for the following reasons: For searing purposes, dry scallops caramelize beautifully! Dry scallops taste sweet & natural, where "wet" scallops can sometimes have a washed-out, or even slightly "soapy" or bitter flavor.

