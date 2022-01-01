Stromboli in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve stromboli
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Cheesesteak Stromboli (SPC)
A Customer Fav!
Our delicious steak meat, American & provolone cheeses, tomatoes and sweet peppers baked in a pocket of dough, brushed with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
Lots of Customers enjoy a side of sauce or, sauce added to this strom.
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$19.95
Chicken steak, our signature mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, American cheese, tomatoes & sweet peppers.
Baked strom is brushed with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
|Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$15.90
Tony Joe's House of Great Eats
1161 Ridge Road, Pottstown
|Stromboli Cheesesteak
|$12.99