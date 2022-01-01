Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Pottstown

Pottstown restaurants
Pottstown restaurants that serve stromboli

Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesesteak Stromboli (SPC)
A Customer Fav!
Our delicious steak meat, American & provolone cheeses, tomatoes and sweet peppers baked in a pocket of dough, brushed with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
Lots of Customers enjoy a side of sauce or, sauce added to this strom.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$19.95
Chicken steak, our signature mild wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, American cheese, tomatoes & sweet peppers.
Baked strom is brushed with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese & parsley.
Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$15.90
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza
Tony Joe's House of Great Eats image

 

Tony Joe's House of Great Eats

1161 Ridge Road, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Stromboli Cheesesteak$12.99
More about Tony Joe's House of Great Eats

