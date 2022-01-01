Tacos in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve tacos
Big Phil's Bar & Grill
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown
|Brussel Sprout Tacos (2)
|$14.00
Braised Brussel Sprouts tucked into soft taco shells & served with sweet thai chili aioli, salsa verde, and our delicious pineapple salsa. Topped with house-pickled red onions.
For to-go orders - we will serve everything on the side to make sure they arrive in proper shape.
|Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
Two salmon tacos with jalapeno aioli & pico on corn tortillas with salsa verde on the side. All sauces are made fresh & in-house.
Sly Fox Brewing Co. Pottstown Tastin' Room
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Taco Dip
|$8.49
Seasoned ground beef with cheese & spices melted in the oven and topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with white corn tortilla chips.