Tuna salad in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve tuna salad
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Lemon Ginger Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.49
Tuna salad with fresh ginger, lemon, onion and peppers served on a wrap with mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and sriracha mayo. Served with 2 sides
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Tuna Salad Club
|$13.25
Freshly made daily Tuna Salad with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast. Served with chips.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
Made fresh daily and served with lettuce on your choice of bread. Served with chips.