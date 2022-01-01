Pottsville restaurants you'll love

Pottsville restaurants
  Pottsville

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Must-try Pottsville restaurants

The Crimson House image

SEAFOOD

The Crimson House

118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville

Plain Fries$6.00
Mac N Cheese$10.00
Coke$2.00
Wheel Restaurant image

 

Wheel Restaurant

201 West Market St, Pottsville

Classic Grilled Cheese$6.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Cooper Sticks$8.50
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
WHEEL Fries$7.00
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

1401 West Market Street, Pottsville

8 Cut
*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.
Traditional Regular
*Cooked Salami, Bologna, with Provolone or American
Traditional Italian
*Capicola, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, with Provolone or American
Consumer pic

 

Pottsville Pizzeria

800 S. Centre St., Pottsville

Banner pic

 

Pressed Coffee & Books

123 Mahantongo St, Pottsville

Black Rock Brewing Co. image

 

Black Rock Brewing Co.

325 Centre Street, Pottsville

