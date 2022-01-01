Pottsville restaurants you'll love
Pottsville's top cuisines
Must-try Pottsville restaurants
More about The Crimson House
SEAFOOD
The Crimson House
118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville
|Popular items
|Plain Fries
|$6.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$10.00
|Coke
|$2.00
More about Wheel Restaurant
Wheel Restaurant
201 West Market St, Pottsville
|Popular items
|Classic Grilled Cheese
|$6.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
|Cooper Sticks
|$8.50
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
|WHEEL Fries
|$7.00
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
More about Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
1401 West Market Street, Pottsville
|Popular items
|8 Cut
*All pizza made with homemade dough, our traditional marinara, oregano, and melted Mozzarella.
|Traditional Regular
*Cooked Salami, Bologna, with Provolone or American
|Traditional Italian
*Capicola, Hard Salami, Pepperoni, with Provolone or American
More about Pottsville Pizzeria
Pottsville Pizzeria
800 S. Centre St., Pottsville
More about Pressed Coffee & Books
Pressed Coffee & Books
123 Mahantongo St, Pottsville
More about Black Rock Brewing Co.
Black Rock Brewing Co.
325 Centre Street, Pottsville