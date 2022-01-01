Cake in Pottsville
Pottsville restaurants that serve cake
More about The Crimson House
SEAFOOD
The Crimson House
118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville
|Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Wheel Restaurant
Wheel Restaurant
201 West Market St, Pottsville
|Carrot Cake
|$7.75
Carrot Cake with a cream cheese Frosting! *may contain nuts / is baked near other products that contain nuts.
|Crab Cake Grilled Cheese
|$11.25
Our homemade ump crab cake with melted Muenster cheese and tomato on homemade sourdough bread. Served with tartar sauce.
*Served with hand cut chips