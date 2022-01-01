Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Pottsville

Pottsville restaurants
Pottsville restaurants that serve chef salad

The Crimson House image

SEAFOOD

The Crimson House

118 N. Centre Street, Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
More about The Crimson House
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

1401 West Market Street, Pottsville

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.50
Ham, turkey on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.
More about Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

