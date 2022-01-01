Chicken salad in Pottsville
Pottsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Black Rock Brewing Co.
Black Rock Brewing Co.
325 Centre Street, Pottsville
|Poppy Seed Lemon Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
1401 West Market Street, Pottsville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Grilled chicken (hot and served on side) on a bed of spring mix or iceberg lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, homemade croutons, and choice of American or Provolone cheese.